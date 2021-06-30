FIR lodged against Sasikala over 'threat' to ex-minister

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) The Roshanai police in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu have registered a case against former interim general secretary of AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala and 500 others on a complaint filed by former minister and AIADMK, Villupuram district secretary, C.Ve. Shanmughan that several known and unknown people had issued death threats against him at Sasikala's behest.

The case was registered against Sasikala and others on Tuesday.

The former minister had lodged a complaint with the Roshnai police station on June 9 and alleged that he had received several death threats and also abuses over telephone after he issued a press statement against Sasikala that she would never be allowed an entry in the AIADMK.

C.Ve. Shanmugham had in his complaint stated that he had received more than 500 calls on his mobile phone and most of them were death threats.

The Roshnai police have registered cases under Sections 506(1) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Shanmugham has been in the forefront of the political opposition to Sasikala accusing her of trying to take over AIADMK through backdoor means and by trying to create confusion in the party using disgruntled elements.

--IANS

aal/skp/