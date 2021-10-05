FIR registered, local-level team to be formed to probe violence, says Lakhimpur Kheri IG

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): In order to have a fair investigation, a local-level team will be formed by the police to look into the matter, informed Lakshmi Singh, Inspector General (IG) of Lakhimpur Kheri.



Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the IG said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and the entire matter is being investigated.

"Currently, we are planning to form a local-level team to have a fair investigation of the case," said the IG.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

The (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

