Fire and Fury Corps restarts Hydrotherapy at Demchok's hot spring

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Fire and Fury Corps in close coordination with LAHDC (Ladakh Hill Development Council) and Civil Administration officials including CEC, Union Territory of Ladakh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nyoma restarted the traditional cultural activity of Hydrotherapy in the immediate vicinity of the Line of Actual Control at Hot Spring in Demchok village after a gap of two years due to pandemic.



The medicinal hydrotherapy at Hot Spring commenced on September 6, 2021, after the Koyul Lama had offered prayers seeking good health for all those who would visit the Hot Spring, said a Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar.

The event has witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of the Ladakhi community arriving from Leh, Choglamsar, Chumathang, Hanle, Koyul and Demchok villages in these medicinal and traditional community healing activities, further said a press release.

Hot Spring in Demchok has healing properties and cures serious health issues related to migraine, backache, joint pain, gastric issues, skin diseases, blood pressure and ENT. Traditionally the Hot Spring Hydrotherapy is expected to be undertaken till the end of October 2021, stated a press release.

This event depicts a great synergy between the Fire and Fury Corps and Civil Administration as the Indian Army always stands for the Ladakhi community and works for peace, harmony and tranquillity in this beautiful land of Lamas. (ANI)



