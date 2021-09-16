  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri, no casualties reported

Fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri, no casualties reported

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 16th, 2021, 11:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual of fire in the Mayapuri area. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A fire broke out on Thursday in a factory in the Mayapuri area of Delhi.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 9.30 am and 22 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.
"A call was received at around 09.30 hours regarding a fire in a factory at Mayapuri Phase 2, C-61, near DD motors," said the fire department.
As per preliminary information, the factory was a car bumper production unit. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features