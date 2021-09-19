Fire at factory in UP's Lucknow, no casualties reported

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Bakshi-ka-Talab area of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.



According to the police, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire. However, the factory has suffered huge heavy damage due to the fire.

As many as 11 fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was brought under control after half an hour of the operation.

"The name of the factory is Radha Moulding. The reason for the fire is not yet known. After one and a half hours of hard work, the fire was brought under control, with the help of about 11 vehicles of the fire brigade. No one was injured due to the fire, but huge damage to the factory has been reported," said Lucknow CFO Vijay Kumar Singh. (ANI)

