Fire at hardware shop in Delhi, no casualty

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 22nd, 2021, 15:30:04hrs
New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at the basement of a hardware shop in south-west Delhi's Palam area on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.

11 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that broke out at 10:48 a.m.

"A rescue operation is underway," said a fire official.

Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), said : "The shop was opened on Tuesday. There were thinners and paints stored in it. However, no one hurt in the incident."

Earlier in the morning, a minor fire broke out in the meter board at the Institution of Engineers Building at ITO. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was on the second floor of the building.

--IANS

zaz/khz/ash

