Fire at hardware shop in Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at the basement of a hardware shop in south-west Delhi's Palam area on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.
11 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that broke out at 10:48 a.m.
"A rescue operation is underway," said a fire official.
Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), said : "The shop was opened on Tuesday. There were thinners and paints stored in it. However, no one hurt in the incident."
Earlier in the morning, a minor fire broke out in the meter board at the Institution of Engineers Building at ITO. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was on the second floor of the building.
--IANS
