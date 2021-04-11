Fire at scrapyard leads to panic in Andhra SEZ

Visakhapatnam, April 11 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a scrapyard situated at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duvvada, near here, on Sunday.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot, and were trying to douse the huge flames amid the billowing smoke clouds.

Police officials said that the mishap originated at Puja Scrap industry. The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread.