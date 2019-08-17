Fire breaks out at AIIMS, 34 fire tenders reach spot

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out on the second floor of the PC block of the All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

A total of 34 fire tenders reached the spot and firefighting operations are currently on. No casualty has been reported so far.



The PC Block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.

A short circuit is being suspected as the cause for the blaze.

According to the sources, the Emergency Lab has been closed down due to the fire.

Areas which are affected by the fire include Emergency Lab, B block of the area, Ward AB1, and Superspeciality OPD Area of the institute.

Doctors on duty said that patients are being shifted to safer places from the Emergency department. (ANI)

