Fire breaks out at apartment in Delhi's Palam village; 6 persons including 3 toddlers rescued

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Six persons including three toddlers on Monday were rescued from an apartment in Delhi's Palam village after a fire broke out there, said police.



According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the apartment.

Some cars were parked in the parking area and some families living in the apartment were stranded, as per the police.

It would have been more dangerous if the fire engulfed the cars, stated the police.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and rescued the people.

A fireman Ashish sustained the injury in his hand while rescuing the family members. (ANI)

