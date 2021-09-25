Fire breaks out at cardboard godown in New Delhi's Dabri, no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cardboard godown in the Dabri area of New Delhi on Saturday night.



As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Speaking to ANI, the Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Service, MK Chattopadhyay said, "We received a call about the fire at 7:20 PM today. The fire is now under control. Fourteen tenders are present at this site."

Chattopadhyay said that no casualties have so far been reported, however, the fire service officials will conduct searches after dousing fire completely. (ANI)

