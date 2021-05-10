Fire breaks out at Delhi pathology lab, no casualties

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Fire broke out at a private pathology lab in south Delhi on Monday morning, but was soon doused, officials said. There were no casualties.
According to fire officials, a call was received at 10.36 a.m. from the Greater Kailash-situated lab, which used to conduct more than 1,000 RT-PCR Covid along with other tests on a daily basis.
The police said personnel from Greater Kailash police station also rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.
The fire, which is said to have originated from the generator, was doused after four fire tenders reached the spot.
--IANS
aks/vd