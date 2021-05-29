Fire breaks out at Delhi's Saket Court residential complex, one dead

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): A senior citizen died on Saturday in a fire that broke out at Saket Court residential complex in the national capital.



Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel rescued four members of a family in the fire that broke out at 5.30 pm on the fourth floor of the complex.

"Four Family members who were trapped in the house were rescued safely but a senior citizen aged 83 was found unconscious and immediately shifted to MAX Hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Delhi Police.

The fire was extinguished with the help of five fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service. CAT Ambulance, DDMA South, BSES, IGL staff were also present at the spot, the statement said. (ANI)

