New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Emergency Wing here on Saturday.

The blaze was spotted on the first and second floor of the building.

Fire brigade units have reached the spot and are fire fighting operations are currently on to prevent its spread.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in March this year, a fire had broken out in the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)