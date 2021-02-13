Fire breaks out at factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, 1 injured

Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Saturday.

One person was injured and immediately taken to the government hospital.



The local administration said the fire engines and an ambulance moved to the site immediately.

On Friday, a fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, in which the death toll has mounted to 19 and as many as 30 people were critically injured at a massive fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecracker's factory in Virudhunagar.

He also instructed the district authorities and the medical experts to give the best treatment to the injured and asked the local administration to ensure that families of the deceased and the injured are informed. (ANI)

