Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Kirari, no casualties

The official said that they received a call about the fire at the 70 foot road, Prem Nagar, Kirari at around 2.50 p.m. and 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at a residential building, in which a factory was being allegedly run, in Delhi's Kirari area on Thursday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, a fire department official said.

"The smoke could be seen billowing out from the top floor of the three-storey building. All the three floors had caught fire," he said.

The raging fire drew a large number of people and police set up a perimeter to keep them at a safe distance.

"The firemen doused the flames by 5 p.m. and the cooling process has now been undertaken," he added.

Although there have been no casualties or injuries, there was certainly loss of property, the fire official said, adding that a suitcase manufacturing unit was being run in the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes just three days after a massive fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Harsh Vihar. No injuries were reported then.

