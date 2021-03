New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Kashmere Gate Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) here that 10 fire tenders brought under control. No one has been injured, a fire official said.

"A call of fire was received at 2.26 p.m.," he said.

The fire was reported from a hall located on sixth floor of the building in which furniture were gutted.