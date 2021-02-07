Fire breaks out at MSED office in Thane district

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): A major fire broke out at the State Electricity Distribution Company office in Khajuri area of Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday.

