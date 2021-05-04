Fire breaks out at nursing home in Delhi's Vikaspuri, no injuries reported

No injuries have been reported so far. All 26 patients, including the 17 COVID patients have been rescued, Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg informed.The incident was reported around 11 pm on Tuesday and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. All patients were safely rescued with the help of the hospital staff."A fire call has been received around 11 about fire in a nursing home at UK Nursing Home, Vikaspuri. Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the site. It is Covid hospital and there are patients in the hospital. All patients are rescued safely and nobody suffered any injury. A total of 26 patients, including 17 Covid patients were in the hospital. All were rescued safely with the help of hospital staff," Garg said.The fire started in a store situated on the first floor of the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)