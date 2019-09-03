Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.



Confirming the incident, ONGC tweeted, "A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning today in Uran oil and gas processing plant. ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. The situation is being assessed."

It also stated that fire has not impacted the oil processing and Gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant.

No loss of lives or injury has been reported so far.

More details awaited. (ANI)

