Fire breaks out at private factory in Noida; no casualty reported

Last Updated: Mon, Aug 9th, 2021, 01:30:07hrs
Visual of fire in a private factory in Noida. (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63 on Sunday night.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "Massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot."
"The fire sparked after a short circuit in the factory. Two people have been evacuated. No casualty has been reported so far," said Chandra.
Fire dousing operations are underway. (ANI)

