Fire breaks out at Pune godown; no casualties reported

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at an online grocery store godown in the Bavdhan area of Pune on Sunday night.



As per the information shared by Pune Municipal Corporation, the fire brigade department received a call at 11.30 pm and 12 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 5.30 am on Monday and no casualties were reported.

The material kept inside the godown was completely damaged and cash worth around Rs 2 lakhs was burnt. (ANI)

