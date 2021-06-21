Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a shoe factory located at Udyog Nagar in Delhi.

A fire official told IANS that a total of 36 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the efforts to control the fire were underway.

Fire official also informed that around 6 people are missing. "Factory owners informed that 6 people are missing. We are trying to find out the exact number of missing people. However, no dead body has been recovered so far," he said.