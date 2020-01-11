Fire breaks out in Delhi's shoe manufacturing factory

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A fire has broken out in a shoe manufacturing factory in Hari Nagar area here on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 5.02 p.m. in the shoe factory at Mayapuri Phase 2 and rescue operation is underway, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," he said.

The fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach site as the factory is located in a congested area, Garg said.

"No causality has been reported yet," he added.

nks/arm