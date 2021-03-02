Fire breaks out in forest in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, no casualties reported

Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in forest near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district on Monday night.



Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Krishna Goud said no casualties were reported in the incident.

"Forest officials received the information about the fire at around 11.30 PM after which two teams comprising of 10 firefighters reached the spot immediately. The fire was extinguished with the help of blowers and the dousing operation was completed by 2.30 AM. As it is mere grass that caught fire, so loss was reported," he said. (ANI)

