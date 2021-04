Fire breaks out in furniture market at Delhi's Shastri Park, 8 rescued

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in a furniture market in Delhi's Shastri Park in the wee hours of Sunday.



According to Assistant Divisional Officer in Delhi Fire Service, Rajesh Shukla, "A fire broke out in a furniture market in Shastri Park. After receiving the call, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operation. 32 fire tenders were present on the spot to control the fire."

"8 peoples have been rescued in operation and now the fire is under control. The fire was reported at 12:45 am and engulfed around 250 furniture and hardware shops in the market. 32 fire tenders were pressed into action and fire was brought under control by 3 am", he added.

