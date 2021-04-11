Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Bhopura

According to Sunil Kumar, Fire Fighting Officer, four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire is under control now."We were informed about a massive fire in the slum area of Bhopura. Two fire brigades each from fire stations in Sahibabad and Vaishali were rushed to the spot. It was a massive fire, but it is under control now," he said.Fire fighting operations are is underway.Further details awaited. (ANI)