  Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand

Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand

Last Updated: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021, 14:24:54hrs
Visuals from the incident. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.
"A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

