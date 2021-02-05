  1. Sify.com
  4. Fire breaks out in West Bengal jute mill

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 5th, 2021, 06:50:32hrs
Visuals from the fire in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district (Photo/ANI)

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at two godowns of a jute mill in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Titagarh Municipality Administrator, Prashantha Chowdhury said the reason for the fire is still unclear.
"Such a fire cannot be caused by a short circuit. The exact reason is still unclear. We will come back during daylight hours and inspect it properly," Chowdhury said.
After an hour-long effort, three fire tenders managed to douse the fire.
No casualties have been confirmed yet. The extent of damage is being investigated. (ANI)

