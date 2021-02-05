Fire breaks out in West Bengal jute mill

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at two godowns of a jute mill in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.



Titagarh Municipality Administrator, Prashantha Chowdhury said the reason for the fire is still unclear.

"Such a fire cannot be caused by a short circuit. The exact reason is still unclear. We will come back during daylight hours and inspect it properly," Chowdhury said.

After an hour-long effort, three fire tenders managed to douse the fire.

No casualties have been confirmed yet. The extent of damage is being investigated. (ANI)

