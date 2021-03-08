Fire breaks out on 13th floor of multi-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Fire broke out on the 13th floor in a multi-storey building near strand road in Kolkata on Monday. No casualties reported so far, said a fire official on here.



"Fire has broken out on the thirteenth floor. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. We are facing an issue putting our ladder due to the lesser space," said Sujit Bose fire official told reporters.

The blaze broke out on the thirteenth floor of the building today.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. (ANI)

