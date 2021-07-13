  1. Sify.com
  4. Fire death toll at coronavirus ward in Iraq's Nasiriyah rises to 54

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 06:25:07hrs
Fire breaks out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq (Photo Credit - Arab News)

Baghdad [Iraq], July 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq's Nasiriyah has increased to 54, the health department of the southern province of Dhi Qar has said.

"The number of casualties from the fire at the Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah has reached 54," the health department said in a statement.
According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an oxygen tank explosion. The firemen have localized the conflagration, however, some coronavirus patients remain trapped in the hospital building. (ANI/Sputnik)

