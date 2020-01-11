Fire doused at Delhi's shoe manufacturing unit

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A fire which broke out in a shoe manufacturing factory in Hari Nagar area of west Delhi on Saturday is doused, the fire service said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the shoe factory at Mayapuri Phase 2 and rescue operation is underway, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

"As many as 23 fire tenders and 90 fire personnel were involved to bring the fire under control," he said.

The fire tenders faced difficulties to reach the site as the factory is located in a congested area, Garg said.

"No causality has been reported," he added. Garg said the fire was brought under control about 8.15 p.m. "It is reported that a man and woman got injuried before the DFS units arrived and they were moved to a hospital," Garg said. nks/prs