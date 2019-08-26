Fire doused in Greater Noida warehouse

Close to 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot with no casualties or major injuries reported, fire officer Arun Kumar Singh told IANS.

Singh said the call was received at around 12.30 a.m.

"It was difficult to control the fire as a huge quantity of menthol was at the warehouse. Now it is under control," he added.

According to an official from Surajpur Fire Station, fire engines from Noida and Ghaziabad were rushed to the spot, as there are only two fire tenders at the station.

"The fire was brought under control and has been doused without any casualties," the official said. Menthol oil was stored at the warehouse of the firm dealing with manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of mint and herbal products, natural essential oils, aroma fine chemicals and peppermint oil among other such products. However, the firm could not be contacted for details of the loss. The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation into the incident is underway. Menthol is an organic compound and is flammable. Products containing menthol in any form catch fire easliy.