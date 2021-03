New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A fire broke out in a DDA flat in Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday, police said, adding there were no casualties reported.

"We received a call of fire in the DDA HIG flats, Motia Khan at around 12.40 pm. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was inside a flat. Prime facie it appears to be from short circuit," said a senior police officer.