New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A fire broke out at the ESI Hospital here on Thursday, following which seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot, officials said.

An official said that a call of fire from the OT room on the third floor of the hospital in Punjabi Bagh area was received at 1.16 p.m.

He said that following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to douse the flames.