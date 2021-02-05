Fire fighting operation underway at Mankhurd scrapyard in Mumbai

As many as 19 fire tenders were deployed to the site and fire personnel continued to battle the blaze, which had not yet been doused till the early hours of Saturday.The locals of the area said that no causality has been reported."The fire still has not been doused. Fire authorities are attempting to extinguish the flames but they're still struggling. Nobody has died but there are damages to property.This is also not the first time that this place has caught fire," said Vinod Gupta, a local.Another resident Nandlal Gupta said that there were numerous godowns in the area that store used oil, that act as fuel for fires."We don't know how the fire started but there are a lot of godowns in the area that are used to store burnt oil. This area is mostly inhabited by daily wage labourers who ran away once the fire began," said Nandlal. (ANI)