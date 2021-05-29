Fire in Brazilian hospital's Covid area kills 4

The fire occurred on Friday in the Doctor Nestor Piva North Zone Municipal Hospital, according to reports from the municipal Health Ministry.

Brasilia, May 29 (IANS) At least four people were killed after a fire broke out in a Covid-19 patient area at a public hospital in the Brazilian city of Aracaju, capital of Sergipe state, local authorities said.

A woman who was being transferred died at the scene, as well as three other people, while 35 patients, some on oxygen, had to be transferred to other area medical centres, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fire Department spokesperson Lieutenant Fabiano Queiroz told local media that the fire blaze at about 6.30 a.m. and was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

The fire may have originated in the air conditioning circuit of the Covid-19 area, according to the authorities.

