Fire in Noida Metro Rail office, put out in an hour

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) office in Sector 29 here caught fire on Tuesday but it was doused in an hour.

"The NMRC office located in the Ganga shopping complex of sector 29 caught fire earlier today. The fire brigade team reached the spot as soon as it got information about the incident. After one hour of fire-fighting, we managed to douse the fire," Arun Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer of the district said.



"Nobody got injured in the incident. We are investigating the reasons for the fire," he added. (ANI)

