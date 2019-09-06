Fire in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express doused

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A fire which broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi Railway station on Friday was successfully doused. No casualties have been reported in the incident.



"An incident of fire in the rear power car fire had occurred in Chandigarh-Kochivalli express. The Fire brigade has managed to control the fire. Senior officials are at the spot and keeping an eye on the situation. There has been no loss of life in the incident," tweeted Union Railways minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

The train was standing at platform number 8 at the time of the incident.

"No casualties have taken place and material damage in the incident will be revealed by the Indian Railways later. We are bringing a team to ascertain the reason behind the outbreak of fire and we will proceed based on its findings," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

A fire call was received by Delhi Fire Services at around 2 PM and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Total 12 fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. (ANI)

