Fire station to be built in Sector-92 of Haryana's Manesar

With this development the preparations to establish a new fire station have been started by the fire officials. Once established it will benefit the nearby sectors as the fire tenders will be to reach the spot quickly in case of fire incidents.

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) A long pending demand for the construction of a fire station under the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has been approved in the recent board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will give two and a half acres of land for setting up the fire station.

The establishment of a fire station in Manesar will also benefit the people from the surrounding 81 to 92 sectors. It will also benefit the Pataudi and Farrukhnagar areas.

"There are four fire stations in the city which are located at Sector-29, Udyog Vihar, Bhimnagar and Sector-37. With the construction of a fire station in Sector-92, fire incidents in new sectors and nearby villages and warehouses will be controlled quickly," Isham Singh Kashyap, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, said.

