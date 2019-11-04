Firing at BJP MP Hansraj Hans' office in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Miscreants opened indiscriminate firing at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hansraj Hans's office in Rohini, New Delhi on Monday.

No one was injured in the firing.

"Three rounds were fired targeting the lawmaker's office in the evening between 5 to 6 p.m. whereas two shots were fired in the air also. A case has been registered at Rohini North police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Shankh Dhar Mishra told IANS.

"The office was closed when the miscreants, travelling in a car, fired at the office. The whole incident has been captured in a CCTV camera. The police has identified the accused," he added.

The identified shooter was wearing a saffron kurta. The MP meets the people of his constituency in his office, opened during the Lok Sabha elections, daily in the evening. "It is a sheer coincidence that I asked the staff members present in the office to reach the state BJP office at Pant Marg otherwise this would have led to a bigger mishap," Hansraj Hans told IANS.