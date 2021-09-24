Firing at polling booth during panchayat polls in Bihar's Aurangabad

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) An incident of firing was reported from Bihar's Aurangabad district during the first phase of Panchayat elections on Friday.

The incident happened in booth number 144 and 145 of the Bsaini village in Aurangabad district.

The electoral officials claimed that the firing took place in a bid to capture booths and do bogus voting in favour of a particular candidate. No one was reported injured in the firing.