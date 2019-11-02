Firing by Delhi Police on innocent advocates a brutal act: BCI chairman Mishra

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday hit out at the Delhi Police for allegedly firing on the 'innocent advocates' over some parking issue here at the Tis Hazari Court premises.

Terming the alleged firing a 'brutal action' by the Delhi Police, Mishra told ANI: "Just because of some parking issue, the police fired on the innocent advocates. The Bar Council cannot tolerate this."He said, therefore, the BCI has demanded the higher police officials and Delhi government to immediately "arrest the guilty cops and put them under suspension."Earlier in the day, a major scuffle broke out between the Delhi Police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court premises in which an advocate sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to St Stephen Hospital for treatment.In the wake of the clash, the BCI has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on November 4.Mahavir Sharma, chairman and Dhir Singh Kasana, Coordination Committee Secretary-General, BCI, said that one lawyer was injured when the police personnel opened fire at a group of advocates. Several advocates and a journalist were injured in the scuffle."We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten up in the lockup. This is high-handedness of the police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers," said KC Mittal, chairman, Bar Council of Delhi. (ANI)