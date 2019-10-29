Firing on security forces in Pulwama, J&K, none injured

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) Militants opened fire on the patrol party of the security forces at Drubgaon area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Tuesday, a report said.

However, there are no reports of any injuries as yet.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.

More reinforcements of the security forces have been called in to maintain law and order.

The firing comes on a day when a delegation of members of European Parliament are on a visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the state.

