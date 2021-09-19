Firing outside JDU leader's clinic in Bihar's Hajipur, FIR registered

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], September 19 (ANI): Several rounds of firing took place at Janata Dal-United (JDU) General Secretary Dr Asma Parveen's Misha Clinic in Hajipur on Friday.



Parveen's Misha Clinic is located in Johari Bazaar of the Hajipur Police station area, where some goons fired several rounds of a gun on Friday night and the entire incident has been captured in the CCTV.

According to Parveen, the name of the accused is Mantu Rai and he is a resident of a nearby society.

"We are familiar to him that's why he was allowed to enter the clinic late night and in no time he started the firing," said Parveen.

"He fired the first round inside the clinic at a worker, which got miss-hit and later on eight to ten rounds were fired outside the clinic," she added.

Parveen also informed that four months ago, the father of the accused was being treated at Misha Clinic due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the virus and Mantu Rai blamed the clinic for his father's death, she added.

According to Parveen's husband Mohan Kumar, there were around two to three attackers who had attacked the clinic.

"They first entered the clinic and started hurling abuses at me," said Kumar.

"Luckily, the worker who got hit by the bullet is safe and no major damage has happened," he added.

Currently, an FIR has been lodged against the accused Mantu Rai and the other attackers. (ANI)

