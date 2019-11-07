Firm fined for poor garbage disposal in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 7 (IANS) In a surprise visit to Gurugram on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the district administration to impose a Rs 25 lakh fine on Eco Green Energy for irregularities in garbage disposal.

Khattar visited the garbage dumping ground at the Old Jail Chowk and took the officials to task for not keeping the city clean.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed the fine and asked it to deposit that within 25 days.

"We gave contract to Eco Green Energy for the door-to-door garbage collection, segregation and disposal. But the company has failed in keeping the city clean. I had been receiving complaints for some days and hence decided to conduct a surprise check," Khattar said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued several notices and orders to the company for efficient disposal of solid waste, but it failed to implement them, he said. "I have also told company officials to mend the ways. It's license will be canceled if found guilty of negligence again," the Chief Minister said. Khattar also asked the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner to set up a committee to supervise garbage collection work of the company on daily basis.