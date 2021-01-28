Firmly stand with farmers: Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The national Working Group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)-- the union's highest decision making body -- on Thursday declared that it stands "firmly, resolutely and unwaveringly" in support of the ongoing farmers' protest, isolating itself from its convener V.M. Singh's announcement to quit the agitation.

"There is no question of AIKSCC disassociating itself from the ongoing protest and movement," the AIKSCC Working Group made it clear through a statement as the farmers' protest entered the 64th day on Thursday.

The union's statement came following some media reports "wrongly stated that AIKSCC has withdrawn support to the farmers' protest".

The Working Group of AIKSCC also reiterated that the union "stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers movement and any attempt by any quarter to spin any counter or alternative narrative amounts to sabotaging the ongoing historic movement of farmers".

The AIKSCC later requested "all concerned" to note that as the largest platform of farmers and farmworkers' organisations of India, it represents the interest and concerns of its constituents and thus firmly stands with the demands of the farmer organisations agitating in unison for repeal of three anti-farmer acts, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

The farm union said that these demands of the farmer are "non-negotiable".

The group also distanced itself from the announcement of AIKSCC convener V.M. Singh on Wednesday to quit the ongoing farmers' protest - the first farm leader who left the agitation so far.

"Any statement made by any person in any capacity whatsoever that is contrary to the above clear stand and position of AIKSCC is incorrect, unauthorised and not the official position of AIKSCC and should not be taken cognisance of under any circumstances," the statement said.

Condemning Tuesday's violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally which left one farmer dead and over 300 policemen injured, Singh had quit the protest, declaring: "I am quitting the agitation as its format is not accepted."

On December 12 last year, Singh was also isolated by the working group members of the AIKSCC for his statement that farmers simply want an assurance on MSP and a guarantee of produce purchase.

The Working Group of AIKSCC later appealed to all the farmer leaders of the country to "unite and not give-in to the desperate diversionary and divisive attempts by this anti-farmer regime".

AIKSCC secretary Avik Saha and 17 other members of the group made the announcement after the union's Working Group's meeting.

--IANS

