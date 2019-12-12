Firoz Khan will remain part of BHU's Sanskrit department, language belongs to everyone: HRD Minister

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday told Lok Sabha that Firoz Khan, an Assistant Professor, was in Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit department and will remain there.



Nishank made the remarks during a debate on the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill in Lok Sabha.

"Firoz Khan is in the Sanskrit department, and will remain there," he said.

The minister was responding to concerns of some Opposition members over the controversy related to his appointment.

"Sanskrit is everybody's language," the minister said.

There was a protest by students in BHU over Khan's appointment in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV).

Khan resigned from his post at SVDV and joined the Arts Faculty of the University after which the sit-in protest ended. (ANI)

