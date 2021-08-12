First Army corps falls to Taliban in two decades

The fighters in broadcasted video claim to have taken a chopper of Afghan army which seems to be out of work, media reports said.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Taliban have toppled the 217th Pamir Army corps situated in the airport of Afghanistan's Kunduz province for the first time in the past two decades.

Video clips from Kunduz province show that tens of Afghan forces also surrendered to the Taliban along with rangers and Humvees.

Meanwhile, the fighters have also taken control of another airport in Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.

Both the northern provinces along with the rest of provinces in the zone have fallen to the Taliban but the strategic Balkh province.

Balkh province bordering Tajikistan is one of the strategic provinces of Afghanistan from where Marshal Dostum said to be launching operations against the Taliban.

There was a high-level security meeting in the provincial capital of Balkh province chaired by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani which aimed at bringing the security of northern zone back in to track.

The Taliban are gaining territories as US officials have warned the Kabul to collapse by the militant group in a three-month span.

--IANS

san/ksk/