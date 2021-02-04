  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. First case of South African coronavirus strain registered in Italy

First case of South African coronavirus strain registered in Italy

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 4th, 2021, 10:51:36hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Rome [Italy], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The first case of the South African strain of COVID-19 has been registered in Italy in the city of Varese (Lombardy region), the city health service said in a statement.

Infection with the strain was found in a man who recently arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport from Africa.
"Currently, the Varese Hospital is evaluating the first case of the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 observed in Italy," the service said.
The biological material will soon be sent for verification to the Italian National Institute of Health. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features