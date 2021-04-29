First consignment of O2 concentrators from Germany arrive in India: Minister

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that first consignment of oxygen concentrators have arrived from Germany on an Air India flight.

An oxygen concentrators, is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.

In a tweet, the minister on Thursday said: "First consignment of Oxygen concentrators from Germany arrives in Delhi on @airindiain Flight AI120. More to follow.a¿